‘I’m grateful’: Community helps veteran replace stolen bike

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Support is pouring in for a Wichita veteran who had his only means of transportation taken from him. Wednesday, KSN’s Jasmine Haynes shared the story about the veteran whose bike was stolen.

Minutes after the story aired, phone calls and emails flooded our KSN newsroom from people wanting to help. We are happy to say as of Thursday afternoon, the veteran has a new set of wheels.

“I’m grateful. I’d like to tell everybody in Wichita and the surrounding areas thank you for your response. I appreciate it,” said Vincent McDonald. “It means the world.”

His new bike was donated by a woman whose late husband was a veteran. Not only did Vincent get a bike, Passageways has had several bikes donated to them.

“Vincent’s story has done so much,” said Jennifer Garrison, CEO Passageways. “It’s impacted so many other heroes beyond him because now that we have so many bikes being donated that we’re able to bless other heroes out there that are in need of bikes.”