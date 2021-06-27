Immigrant Heritage Month: Creating a pathway for immigrant students in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – I is Immigrant Heritage Month, and the non-profit, Immigration Support Services Network, is using it to give back to the community.

This week they gave one local high school senior a $2,5000 scholarship to help make his dream of pursuing higher education come true.

The goal for this organization is to be able to increase the number of migrant students that attend college each year. This year there was one recipient who won the award, in 2020 there were six. Overall, the group has helped 10 students achieve their goals.

“A lot of times these students are first-generation going into high school or college – pursuing their college education. So, it’s important because this inspires them and helps them reach that American dream that we all have,” said Yeni Telles, member of ISSN.

If you migrated to the United States and wish to be a recipient of this scholarship you can visit their Facebook page or email Forrest Ehmke, ISSN facilitator at Fehmke51@gmail.com for more information.