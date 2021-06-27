Immigration Support Services highlights local leaders during Immigration Heritage Month

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– This year during Immigration Heritage Month the organization Immigration Support Services Network is highlighting one of our local leaders. Esmeralda Tovar-Mora is an active member of our community, she is a dreamer and is constantly involved with the immigrant community.

That’s why during this month Immigration Support Services Network nominated her and four others

for the Immigrant Start Award thanking them for the constant support within their community.

“Our immigrants are a very important part of our community. And we know that by educating and for them to get that education they want that we will better serve our community,” said Yeni Telles, member of ISSN.

“We are present. We’re making a difference. We are people that are just living, trying to go to school, trying to go to work. We’re just trying to be members of our communities,” said Esmeralda Tovar-Mora, Immigrant Start winner.



This program awards students every year. If you want to become a member and receive financial aid you can visit their Facebook page for more information.