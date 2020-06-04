In a time of unrest, the Garden City community comes together as one with the GCPD in a ‘Unity Gathering’

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The nation is experiencing a time of unrest as cities are plagued by protests, riots, and violence over the death of George Floyd.

However, in Garden City, the community is bringing to light racial injustice, but in a unique way. It’s not a protest, but a unity gathering.

Unification amongst diversification is the goal as the Garden City community is making its voice heard.

“One of the things I’ve really appreciated about being in Garden City for the last year and a half now, is it seems like it’s such a beautiful melting pot of different cultures,” said the lead pastor at Bible Christian Church, Brian Wilson.

Members of the community, partnering with the Garden City Police Department (GCPD), are planning to stand together as one.

Urging for justice, love, and equality for all races, and fighting to put an end to police brutality.

“We live in a culture that doesn’t listen. And we want, we want to listen. And tonight is about listening to this, creating a sense of unity as a community, that we’re in this together,” said Nathan Sheridan, service chaplain for the GCPD.

The gathering is an attempt to show not only the community but the nation as a whole that it is possible to promote change in a non-violent way.

“This is beyond me. This is for the next generation. This is for my kids and your kids. So this is why we brought everyone together to show that we could be a part and be a unity and unite, said Javez Baker-Hall, Black Lives Matter advocate.

Their words ring out, ‘we stand with you.’

“There is no room for racism. There is no room for inequality. Not just in communities, but in law enforcement,” said Michael Utz, chief of police for the GCPD.

Those involved in the gathering urge people to not forget the purpose and mission they are trying to accomplish and that is peace nationwide.