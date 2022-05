WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — What Sedgwick County Dispatch is calling an “incident” Wednesday night near downtown Wichita turned out to be just fireworks.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they received a call around 10:30 p.m. for the report of an “incident” in the 400 block of W. Central Avenue.

Officers with the Wichita Police Department arrived on the scene. It was less than an hour before they left.

As one Wichita police officer was leaving, they told KSN News, “tt was a firework.”