WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crafted is a local restaurant that serves poke bowls, coffee, and other items. The owner says this is the slowest fall and winter they have had.

“We typically see a downturn, but it is a lot lower than we expected,” owner Michael Brotemarkle said. “The last couple of months have been kind of, you know, just, hey, what can we do to survive.”

He says restaurant owners learn to ride waves, but this is different.

Brotemarkle says the price of food has skyrocketed, and inflation affects everyone and everything. Customers also say they have less disposable income, so they are choosing to save money by eating at home.

Adam Mills, president of the Kansas Restaurant and Hospitality Association, says revenue is up, but headcount and profitability are down. The cost of goods sold and labor costs are also up.

“All of this is manageable, but the restaurant business is a labor-intensive business with low profit margins anyway,” Mills said. “When inflationary pressure is applied, it makes it difficult to operate.”

He says restaurants cannot easily absorb or pass on cost increases.

“The typical small business restaurant runs on a 3-5% pre-tax margin,” Mills said. “Food and labor costs are the two most significant line items for a restaurant, each accounting for approximately 33 cents of every dollar in sales. Other expenses – typically non-controllable costs like credit card swipe fees and occupancy costs – generally represent about 29% of sales. For the vast majority of restaurant operators, the costs in these three categories have increased significantly in recent years.”

“It’s so difficult for us as a small business because we don’t like to pass on that to our customers,” Brotemarkle said. “But at some point, you have to kind of look at your margins and see where you need to bump it up a little bit. But even throughout COVID, we’ve experienced this, so it’s not something new.”

He has spoken with other restaurant owners who say they have seen a decrease in sales anywhere from 25%-50%, and many of them have seen turnout lower now than during the pandemic.

“Not only seeing the food costs rise, we’re seeing our electricity bills or gas bills or rent,” Brotemarkle said. “Everything has just shot up so much over the last few years. It is the accumulation of all of that together.”

Mills says food costs remain higher now than before the pandemic.

“As of November 2023, the Producer Price Index for All Foods remained more than 25% above its February 2020 reading,” Mills said. “According to analysis by the National Restaurant Association, in 2019, pre-tax income represented approximately 5% of sales for a typical restaurant. For the average restaurant with annual sales of $900,000, this translated to pre-tax income of $45,000. If a restaurant today is making total of $900,000, then they are suffering a pre-tax loss of -12.3%.”

Brotemarkle’s brother planned an event so the restaurant could show off its food, and the event sold out within 24 hours. He says people don’t know where they are or what they have.

He says it’s important for local businesses to stick together and support one another, and he is optimistic that things will turn around.

“Small businesses are the backbone of any community,” Brotemarkle said. “A lot of us try to do a lot of local charity. We do a lot of charitable events, and we try to put back as much money as we can into our community. And so that’s one thing to think about as well when you’re going out to eat. It may cost a little bit more, but we’re also throwing it back into our communities.

Brotemarkle says they are adapting but have to work longer hours.

“For labor costs alone, the market demand for both experienced and entry-level restaurant workers has pushed their average earnings from $15.06 in May 2019 to $19.67 in May 2023 – a 31% percentage point growth, compared to 20% in overall private sector,” Mills said.

The owner of E&J’s Eatery in Valley Center, Erica Phillips, says they are experiencing the same things. But, she says their main problem is people don’t know the restaurant is there.

They make most of their food by hand, so Brotemarkle says they pay even more.

“The cost has went up with beef, pork, and we smoke our meat for 12 to 16 hours,” Phillips said. “So it’s the cost of food and then being in a new place, trying to get customers in the area to know that we’re here. It’s just a slow journey. So we’re not profitable at all right now.”

Phillips says she has seen a 36% jump in costs. The first two years, they didn’t raise any of their prices. Recently, they raised prices by $1.

“We really tried to keep the cost as low as possible for people’s pocketbooks, but it affected us,” she said.

Phillips says in the seven months they have been open, she hasn’t paid herself, and all of her savings have gone to the eatery.

“It’s hard to live,” Phillips said. “I mean, if you don’t make any money to provide for your business needs, to say you’re not providing for your home, and you’re unable to provide for the employees that you hire. So being a small community that we have here, Valley Center will support, they just don’t know we’re here yet, and the amount of people that come to the store … absolutely beautiful, positive feedback, they’re wonderful. They love the food, and there’s always a smile.”