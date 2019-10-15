Injured dog found in ditch

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW)– The Bel Aire Police Department found a dog with injuries to his face and body in a ditch on 53 Street North between Rock and Webb Road.
After stabilizing the dog the Heartland Animal Hospital and Sedgwick County Animal Control took the animal to a veterinarian to treat the dog’s injuries.
A Facebook post made by the Bel Aire Police Department says they don’t know how the dog sustained those injuries or where the dog came from.
The police department encourages anyone with information to call (316) 744-6000.
