Injuries reported after two-vehicle crash involving law enforcement in Kiowa County

by: KSN News

KIOWA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An injury accident has been reported near Greensburg, Kan. involving law enforcement.

The accident happened just after 10:15 p.m. Thursday, on US HWY-54 near Greensburg.

Kiowa dispatch tells KSN that the accident involved two vehicles, one of which is a law enforcement vehicle.

The extent of injuries, how many are injured and the cause of the accident are unknown at this time.

KSN will bring you more on this story as information develops.

