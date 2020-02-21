Injury accident in west Wichita sends two to hospital

News

by: KSNW

Posted: / Updated:

Central and Maize injury accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police and firefighters are responding to an injury accident at Central and Maize Thursday evening.

The accident, involving two pick-ups, happened shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Two people suffered non life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories