Injury accident in west Wichita sends two to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police and firefighters are responding to an injury accident at Central and Maize Thursday evening.
The accident, involving two pick-ups, happened shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Two people suffered non life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.
