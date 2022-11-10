WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people died in a north Wichita car crash Thursday night.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the crash happened at 6:43 p.m. on the northbound onramp from Interstate 135 to Kansas Highway 96.

“Due to an injury accident, please avoid the north interchange. I-135 to East bound K-96 will be shut down for an unknown amount of time. Drive safely, Wichita,” Wichita Police tweeted.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.