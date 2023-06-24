WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An inmate at El Dorado Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday.

A news release from The Kansas Department of Corrections says Nicholas Reimonenq, 31, was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead on June 24.

Reimonenq was serving a sentence for one count of burglary and one count of attempted aggravated burglary from Saline County.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation is currently ongoing.