Inmate death reported at El Dorado Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections says that El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate Bobby Edwards died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the correctional facility.
Edwards, 44, was pronounced dead by facility staff at approximately 2:15 a.m. The cause of death is pending an autopsy but is not believed to be COVID-19 related.
Per protocol when a resident dies in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Edwards was serving a 247-month sentence for a 2011 Sedgwick County conviction for aggravated robbery.
