WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate missing from work release.

Deputies say Britton White was last seen Friday at the restaurant he is employed for work release.

White was serving time after a conviction of failing to comply with the district court. In the past, he was imprisoned after a forgery and theft conviction.

Law enforcement asks that if you see White or know his whereabouts to call 911.