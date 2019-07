WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County dispatch were sent to the Delano District for reports of a building fire.

The call for emergency responders went out at approximately 5:40 pm. The fire was located near the intersection of Sycamore street and Douglas avenue.

It turns out that a building was being demolished and some insulation caught fire.

It was quickly put out and no one was injured.

KSN News crews are on the scene and will bring you more information as it develops.