Interest in home births rises as expecting Wichita mothers avoid hospitals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The last several weeks, licensed midwife Cynthia Barger with Wichita Birth Assistance has seen a rise in interest of giving birth at home.

The calls came from two primary groups: existing clients who planned to give birth at a hospital with the assistance of a midwife, and clients outside her practice who had not planned on utilizing midwife services for the birth of their baby.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) say it is safe to give birth at a hospital or accredited birthing center during the coronavirus pandemic, but many mothers do not want to, wanting to avoid the germs and contact with extra patients.

“The uncertainty is definitely understandable and it is very confusing as ACOG does say women are safe birthing in a hospital setting, at the same time, hospitals are changing their policies and procedures as well,” Barger said.

Wesley Medical Center, including their birthing center and Ascension Via Christ St. Joseph are the two labor and delivery hospitals in Wichita. Both have changed their policies during the pandemic to limit one person in the room with the mother giving birth. That often means the child’s other parent or support person.

Some women have planned their whole pregnancy to have the assistance of a midwife, so are going back to the drawing board when it comes to how they will give birth.

Midwives assist low-risk mothers from the time before they are pregnant until after they give birth.

According to the National Institutes for Health and Science, about one percent of births in the United States are performed at home. It’s too early to tell if the coronavirus pandemic will change that figure significantly.

