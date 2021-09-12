Invasive insect spotted in 4-H entry at Kansas State Fair

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State Fair officials judging the 4-H entomology entries last week discovered an invasive insect that prompted quarantines elsewhere. Fair Board member Gregg Hadley the student who caught the bug didn’t know it had prompted quarantines in at least 45 counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to try to stop its spread. Hadley, who is Director for Extension at Kansas State’s Research and Extension said it’s not clear how the invasive bug made it to Kansas but it may have hitched a ride on a camper.  Federal officials are expected to try and learn how the insect reached Kansas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories