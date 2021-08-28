Investigators identify boy who drowned at back-to-school party in North Wichita

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has identified the boy who drowned south of Valley Center Friday night as 8-year-old Lucas Kindrick.

Around 7:20 p.m. officers responded to a drowning call at a home on the 2200 block of West Rio Vista Dr. 

Officers say Kindrick was not responsive when they got to the house. Sedgwick County EMS and Wichita police both performed lifesaving measures but the boy was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say Kendrick was at the home for a back-to-school party with other adults and friends. During the party, Kindrick was found in the pool unconscious. He was quickly taken out of the pool and there were efforts right away to get him breathing before he was pronounced at the scene by emergency workers.

Authorities say this investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories