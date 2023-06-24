WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichitans were at Evergreen Recreation Center and the park on Saturday celebrating Health Without Borers, an event to honor World Refugee Day.

The International Rescue Committee in Wichita had booths to explain health benefits and how to apply, and even had events for kids in the park.

Some say today is a great opportunity to get the word out about how to get health and wellness for the whole family and integrate refugees into Wichita.

“Helping them resettle, helping them learn about the American society, getting immigration papers, housing, education, English language all the way up to economic empowerment,” Reem Boi Zein Eddine, an IRC counselor, said.

Today’s event was geared not just to kids but the whole family. There were also booths available to get kids interested in careers in the medical field.