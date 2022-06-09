WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – From road projects to Wichita’s biggest street party. No one is exempt from the rain. One major event that has been battling the rain is Riverfest. Thursday was no different. They celebrated the Cajun Food Fest with a dash of spice and a drizzle of rain.





“It is really important tonight that we do cover our costs and raise those funds so we can continue to serve our students,” said Laura Ritterbush, President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of Kansas.

Ritterbush said the money raised at Cajun Fest will help support the organization.

“We actually are somewhat sheltered, to begin with in Century II, and so people when they come up to us, we’ll be out of the elements,” added Ritterbush.

According to Tom Hein, the Public Affairs Manager at the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), their workers are constantly braving the elements.

“I think the biggest challenge for KDOT has been the night projects because the rain has been rolling through almost every night,” said Hein.

This means it’s difficult to schedule crews, regardless of how much precipitation rolls through.

“We’re in flood conditions with every rain because the soil is so saturated, and so we do have to be careful about what maintenance activities we choose to do,” continued Hein.

He claims it’ll take time to get back on track.

“As it is as wet as it is. It may take weeks for some of these areas to dry out to where they can be worked,” concluded Hein.