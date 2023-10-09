WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the war between Israeli forces and Hamas continues, one Wichita State University graduate is experiencing the devastation firsthand. Orel Ovil graduated from WSU in May and is now living back home in Central Israel with his family.

He says he woke up Saturday morning to the news of missiles blasting and war declared.

“Little by little, they started to go all over the country, so we experienced it in the center and also in the North,” said Ovil.

The heartbreak worsened when he learned of the kidnappings.

“I have close friends that have friends who went to the party in the South, and as of right now, what has been told on social media and the news, they probably got kidnapped by Hamas,” he explained.

The impact is being felt thousands of miles away by the Jewish community in Wichita.

Rabbi Michael Davis of Congregation Emanu-El says they are feeling a plethora of emotions.

“Surprise, outrage, anger, mourning, grief… what goes on there strikes us in the heart,” explained Rabbi Davis.

He explains many members of the congregation know people living in Israel and have also visited. Those he knows personally are safe but in a concerning situation.

“They hear missiles going off, and they hear missiles hitting the ground where they are, so that’s very scary,” said Rabbi Davis.

Days into the fighting, Ovil says he is already grieving the loss of a friend who died in battle.

“The news showed the names of the people who died. And we saw the name, and we knew him,” he explained.

The Israeli and Jewish communities are holding out hope that there will be a quick end to the fighting.

“No doubt that Israel got off guard. We didn’t expect that at all. And it was very shocking. And it was very scary,” said Ovil, ” But Israel is a strong nation, and we are all very united and strong together. And I’m sure at the end of the day, we will get control of the situation, and I’m sure Israel will win this war.”

“We do not wish ill of Palestinians, of course. Hamas, though, is a terrorist organization. Here in Wichita and in the Diaspora, wherever we are outside of Israel, we stand with you, and we are here to help you stand, explained Rabbi Davis, “We will not tolerate a terrorist attack to express their anger, and we pray for a quick ending to it.”