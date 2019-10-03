‘It just makes us all sick,’ third Wichita non-profit struck by thieves

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Three Wichita non-profit organizations have been hit by thieves in the last couple of weeks.

The Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas (MHA) has now reported that it had items stolen and gas siphoned out of its service vans.

This comes after reports that Starkey, Inc. and The Arc, both organizations focused on helping people with disabilities also had auto parts stolen from their vans in the last week.

But, this isn’t the first time the MHA has been the victim of thieves.

According to Erin Litwiller, MHA’s director of development communication, a maintenance trailer was taken from the property in March. In April, a van was stolen and this summer, a catalytic converter was cut from another van.

The most recent theft was when hundreds of dollars in gasoline was taken out of vehicles.

“In total, not counting the actual outright theft of the van because that was taken care of by insurance, it’s been well over $10,000 just this year alone,” said Litwiller.

All three non-profit organizations said they work to help people in the community and are hurt by this type of theft.

“It just makes us all sick,” said Litwiller. “When one hurts, we all hurt.”

That hurt could mean fewer people will get the help they need. MHA is now forced to use some of the money meant for its many programs for security upgrades. That includes surveillance cameras and wired cages that will be put on the underside of the vans to protect the catalytic converters. But, those cages come with a hefty price tag of $500 per van.

“Every dollar, every dime that we have to use to fix something like this, that’s one dollar less that we can serve the community,” said Litwiller.

Wichita Police said they are actively investigating the thefts at all three non-profits, but said there is no way to tell if the cases are related.

Police encourage people to call 911 if they suspect suspicious activity in their neighborhoods or around businesses.

If you have any information about the thefts, contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Your tip will remain anonymous.

For more information on how you can help Starkey, Inc., The Arc, or the Mental Health Association, visit the organizations’ websites.

LATEST STORIES: