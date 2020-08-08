“It may look different but I think they’re doing the best they can”: WSU students return to campus after long break

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Students are making their way back to the Wichita State campus this morning. It’s the first day of staggered move-in to the dorms. So, this year, social distancing is a must.

Cameron Morgan is a junior at Wichita State University and says all students who live in dorm rooms will get tested for covid-19 and if someone does come down with symptoms, there are rooms set aside for students to quarantine in. Morgan says although he is a little nervous about going back to school, but he thinks the university is doing what it can to protect students.

“The university is doing everything in their power and now it’s up to people and they can’t always be trusted. I wouldn’t mind it all being online, but I know that’s pretty expensive,” said Cameron Morgan, student at WSU.

Students will start to move into their dorms starting today until August 16th. The number of people moving in at one time will be limited by the hour.

LATEST NEWS: