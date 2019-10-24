“Never have to worry about stopping anymore”: Shorter wait time in Kansas toll lanes

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW)– The Kansas Turnpike Authority is making changes, to allow for a faster trip.

“I didn’t have to stop. Yeah, a lot of faster. No waiting. It’s the way to go,” said Bill Swant a motorist.

The newest addition at the Wellington toll plaza will allow drivers with a K-Tag to continue through the plaza at highway speeds. The device will be electronically scanned at the toll plazas, eliminating the process of waiting to get a ticket, or slowing down to 20 miles per hour.

“We’ve created two new lanes, constructed two new lanes right down the middle. Maintain your speed. Never have to worry about stopping anymore,” said Steve Hewitt, CEO of the Kansas Turnpike.

“ It saves much time, I came through one just a few minutes ago and we went right through, and there were about 10 cars lined in the folks that don’t have the tag,” said Bill Swant a motorist.

Right now the new lanes are open for northbound travelers. But additional lanes should be available throughout the state soon.

Travelers will save 25 percent off tolls when using K-Tags.

People can choose from three different K-Tags devices, a sticker tag, a portable hard case tag, or a bumper-mounted external tag. The K-Tag stickers are free for customers and goes up in price to $25 for a portable hard case.

“For me taking a vacation I’d like to drive on through too instead of stopping getting a ticket and having to speed back up again. It saves me time and I’m sure it saves a lot of people time, “said Ryan Gadeken, a motorist.

According to the K-Tag website, K-Tags can be used on the Kansas Turnpike as well as in Oklahoma and Texas.

Hewitt says that the money made from these tolls are put right back into the roadway to make sure customers benefit from it.

K-Tags are available at retail centers on Exit 50 in Wichita and Exit 202 in Lawrence.

To learn more about these tags and how to use them go to myktag.com

