‘It tears at our heartstrings’: Riders remember Lennie Reidel after fatal I-70 accident

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) – 65-year-old Lennie Reidel rode for a purpose Saturday, February 29. He was riding to honor a fallen World War II hero. “It was very important for him to honor our veterans,” said L.J. O’Neal, member of the American Legion Post 363.

Reidel rode for the American Legion in Colby for 8 years. They are one of the groups that ride to honor fallen heroes. “We go to funerals flagged up on our bikes to remember and honor that veteran for their service of this country and to let the families of that veteran know that we won’t forget,” Jeff Rians, VFW Post 3115 Commander.

Reidel was one of the riders participating in a large funeral procession from Colorado to Nebraska, traveling through Kansas on I-70 in honor of Donald Stratton. Reidel was not planning to saddle up for his final ride. He lost control and struck several vehicles, dying at the scene.

“It is a terrible tragedy whenever we lose a veteran rider on one of these missions. It tears at our heartstrings,” said Rians.

Rians says even though he didn’t know Reidel, they are connected through the grips and the gears. “When we are riding it’s somber but we know that we are riding for a purpose; that’s the bond that holds all of us together,” he said.

Those that knew Reidel say he was a family man, great friend, and passionate about what he did.

American Legion Post 363 in Colby says their purpose will be to ride out his legacy. “He’ll be greatly missed. He was a part of everything we did, a huge part. He will never be forgotten here,” said O’Neal.

Reidel will be laid to rest Saturday, March 7.

LATEST STORIES: