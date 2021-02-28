‘It was full of cops’: Three Wichita police officers recovering after being injured by modified shotgun

People living in the neighborhood where three officers were injured by an improvised shotgun Saturday afternoon say they woke up to police telling them to leave.

It happened at a home in the 1400 block of South Saint Francis where police responded.

Julie Martinez lives next to the home.

“They asked is there somewhere you can go and I said no,” said Martinez.

On Saturday Martinez says she couldnt stay at home where she has lived for seven years.

“I was kind of scared when they told me you have to leave because they wanted me to leave the first time and I said, ‘No, I can stay in my house,’ but they came back and said no you are leaving,” said Martinez.

She says, for the most part, this area of St. Francis is generally easy-going she woke up to a different neighborhood on Saturday.

“I could not believe when the cops said you slept through all of that because they had shot three cops and I did not hear anything,” said Martinez.

Three officers are recovering after being injured going into the home. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple offering his support after visiting one of the officers Sunday afternoon saying they are in good spirits. Aside from that what exactly happened to them is not totally clear.

“It was full of cops and they were telling them to put the weapon down, come out of the house, and I was like, ‘Oh my god,'” said Martinez.

KSN has requested the incident report but Wichita police say at this point they are unable to provide the information. All three officers are expected to recover.