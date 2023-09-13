WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A police scene near Black Traditional Magnet Elementary School in northwest Wichita led to a crowd during pickup.

The incident started just after noon from a welfare check for someone possibly experiencing a mental health crisis. Negotiators and SWAT got called in, and neighbors were asked to either voluntarily evacuate or shelter in place.

The scene created chaos for parents picking up their Black Traditional Magnet Elementary students, who had been bussed to nearby Hadley Middle School.

Parents living down the street from where the incident happened said they had an anxiety- ridden afternoon.

They said it took more than an hour to get their kids from Hadley Middle School to their homes.

“Oh it was hectic,” said parent Ashley Mcelfresh. “A lot of people.”

“So wild, like oh my goodness,” said parent David Butler.

The scene they found at Hadley Middle School at pickup time consisted of a wave of families trying to find their children.

“There’s a long line waiting for their children,” Butler described. “There’s other people steady coming in that are just going to the front of the line.”

Director of Safety for USD 259 Terri Moses says they anticipated a big crowd, but says it’s still a challenging situation.

“There’s liable to be a delay in picking up students over there at Hadley, so we ask for everybody’s patience in working with the situation,” Moses said.

Both butler and Mcelfresh say concerns about the safety of the children created a sense of urgency, driving the crowd.

“I don’t want nothing to happen to my babies or anyone else’s babies,” Butler said.

“Mama bear came out instantly,” Mcelfresh said. “I wanted to go get my kids.”