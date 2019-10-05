‘It was nerve-racking’: Towanda resident recalls moments after chase ends in crash

TOWANDA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Chicago man is in the Butler County Jail after leading police on a chase and manhunt. It started Friday afternoon when someone called 911 about a possible abduction. Turns out, a man and a woman were driving when they got into a fight. The woman got out. The man tried to get her back into the car.

Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet said when officers tried to pull the man over, he took off with speeds reaching 120 miles per hour. He eventually crashed and ran from the scene. A police K-9 tracked him down.

For those who live nearby, it was a hectic couple of hours.

Ben Ruth just happened to be outside his Towanda home Friday afternoon when he heard a lot of commotion.

“I was standing right about here with a 5 gallon gas can going to go get diesel,” said Ruth. “I heard sirens going down the highway and then I heard tires screeching.”

He looked across his yard toward the highway and could see several police cars speeding down his road. Not aware of what was happening, Ruth headed to El Dorado as planned to get fuel.

“When I left I saw the car in the ditch and the police no one around the car in the ditch they were all across the street away from the cars,” said Ruth.

Ruth said his wife tried leaving their home moments later, but police stopped her at the end of their driveway.

“My wife called me and told me the police just told us to leave the house or go inside and lock the doors,” said Ruth.

He said he tried to rush back home to his wife, but hit a roadblock.

“The sheriff’s officer stopped me you know and said you can’t go down the road at all we’re looking for someone. So I ended up sitting on the side of the road right there by the highway for 30-40 minutes,” said Ruth.

“It was pretty nerve-racking.”

Ruth says through it all he’s glad his family was unharmed.

“I’m just glad he didn’t go into anyone’s house and didn’t hit anyone while he was running,” said Ruth.