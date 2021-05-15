‘It’s a personal responsibility’: Privately owned businesses discuss mask policy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– New this week the CDC says if you’re two weeks out from completing your coronavirus vaccination, you’re in the clear. No mask will be needed in most situations, but there are some exceptions to the new guidance.

Privately owned businesses and venues can still ask people to keep their masks on. At WAVE and Riverfront Stadium, they are still highly recommending them

“We just want to follow the guidelines of the CDC as they recommend,” said Bob Moullette with Wichita Wind Surge.



He said although, locally, those who are vaccinated no longer have to wear face mask, he and his staff will be masked up when people attend games.

“We would always want to air on the side of caution, and we want to keep our workers safe no matter what,” said Moullette.



Riverfront stadium can hold up to 10,000 people in their location at once and expects many to be from all parts of Kansas.



“There are so many people that come in and out of the ballpark,” said Moullette. “This is at least a safety barrier that we feel comfortable for them, making sure that their safety is first and foremost on that.”



Across town, the music venue WAVE will also operate their location in a similar style.



“We are going to do things like additional cleaning, and we are going to be very mindful all our staff will be wearing masks. We are just trying to encourage everyone to get the vaccine.” said Venue Manager, Adam Hartke.



Hartke and his staff plan to fully open their venue on June 3rd, but until then masks are encouraged.



“We are encouraging people who are not vaccinated to wear mask,” said Hartke.



Both organizers said, although Sedgwick County is seeing more people get vaccinated, it’s up to the public to keep pushing for a better tomorrow.



“We want to make sure that this thing is not 100 percent over yet right. And I think we have to take every protocol that we can to follow the CDC and make sure that we are doing those guidelines to make sure we can have baseball next year,” said Moullette.

“We are just asking people to be respectful of their other humans and get vaccinated.

Using the science and resource available to protect themselves against them,” said Hartke.