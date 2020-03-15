“It’s an escape from reality”: One local organization helps out families in-need

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Diaper depot a service that helps single mothers, fathers even grandparents who are often left with the responsibility of a child . Leaders and volunteers at the Union Rescue Mission created this community room to help those in-need.

“We wanted to have a place not just in the reception area, but some place where we could sit down and almost like have a cup of coffee with them .We serve about 200 families per year,” said Develop Manager at Union Rescue Mission, Vici Myers.

Diaper Depot was created a year ago, and since then volunteers at the Union Rescue Mission say they’ve been able to help hundreds of single parents. When parents visit Diaper Depot they are not only able to walk out with the most necessary items for their children, but also with a peace of mind.

“It’s a good feeling to help them you know, because they will cry they will make us cry, it’s a good feeling,” said volunteer at Diaper Depot, Laura Bellamy.

Diaper Depot provides parents with a month full of children supplies. When parents walk out of the community room, they leave with a bag full of baby diapers, wipes, formula and if they are in need children’s clothes.

“We probably will not know the impact that we’ve had but to see the relief on peoples faces to feel that you have at least encouraged them and met a small need and can maybe motivate them to keep going it’s just very satisfying very rewarding” added Myers.

LATEST POST: