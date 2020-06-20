“It’s an opportunity for Senior Citizens to continue learning”: Lifelong Learning Classes set to start in August

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Life-long learning classes – an opportunity for senior citizens to continue with their education. WSU is adding ten courses to its popular lifelong learning classes.
These classes will be available to senior citizens in the fall with some slight changes to ensure safety.  All in person classes will be held at Wichita State University’s Metropolitan Complex to follow social distancing and the virtual courses will be on YouTube.


Residents who are 60 years of age or older can attend these classes for free. Anyone younger than 60 years old can enroll in the classes if they pay regular tuition and fees.

“So we have a real variety of classes we have meteorology, geology, history this fall we are going to be offering a politics class because of the elections that are coming up we have a how to listen to jazz so we really  range the classes range in all topic areas throughout our six colleges here at the university,” said Director of Workforce at WSU, Kim Moore.

The classes will start on August third. For more information you can visit www.wichita.edu/lifelonglearning

