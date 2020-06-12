‘It’s become a real issue’: DA sees ten felony domestic violence cases every day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Sedgwick County and Wichita officials are seeing a vast increase in felony domestic violence cases.

“It’s actually quite scary,” said Kirstin Rickert, domestic violence survivor. “We just started making a difference here in Wichita to help more people.”

Rickert knows the pain of domestic violence firsthand.

“I was chained in a room for two months,” said Rickert. “He would punch me in my face constantly if I said one word wrong.”

Domestic violence is a tragedy that is becoming more common in our area according to police and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett.

“When people are stuck at home doing nothing with each other, unable to work, all those things get brought to bare and the results are frankly fairly predictable,” said Bennett.

Bennett said he has about ten felony cases come across his desk every day now.

“Ten felonies in the course of a day that are domestic violence specifically, that’s remarkable,” said Bennett.

According to Wichita Police, from March 25 to June 7, domestic violence cases increased by 42 percent compared to the same time period for the last five years.

Police said officers are also seeing more injuries in these cases, including broken bones and strangulation injuries.

“We’ve got economic stressors, we’ve got abusers in close proximity to their victims, victims who may not be able to get away to a neighbor’s,” said Lt. Christian Cory with the Wichita Police Department.

With the backlog of cases because of the pandemic, police said some people are being released on reduced bail and survivors are getting protection.

“Their detectives are working almost around the clock at this point working on those cases,” said Bennett. “It’s become a real issue.”

Survivors said they hope people will reach out for help while advocates and police continue developing more resources for victims.

“I know you’re scared, but it will save your life,” said Rickert.

Police said they are continuing to develop resource videos for the public. The latest project includes a video that outlines the court system and how officers and detectives handle cases.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Locally, you can find resources and support from the Wichita Family Crisis Center by calling the 24/7 Crisis Line at 316-267-SAFE. You can visit the center’s website by clicking here.