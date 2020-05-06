‘It’s been hard to help veterans without the stores’: Closed DAV thrift stores leave programs without funding

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than half a million dollars. That’s how much the Disabled American Veteran’s Thrift Stores in Wichita contribute throughout the year to veterans. Since they’ve been closed for weeks now because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s making it harder to fulfill the mission.

“The store itself has been a good staple for us and it’s been very hard for us to help veterans without the stores,” said Eric Owens, Executive Director of Disabled American Veteran’s Thrift Stores, Inc.

Since revenues from the four Whicita DAV thrift stores are not coming in, it’s made it nearly impossible to meet the needs of veterans through their programs.

“We purchase vehicles to take veterans to the VA and since we don’t have the funds to do that right now it’s kind of hard for them to get the things that they need,” said Owens.

There has been some relief. Owens said the DAV at the national level has supplied veterans with a $250 stimulus check.

“But there’s still needs for clothing, there’s still needs for health care,” said Owens.

Owens said they are meeting and discussing plans to reopen stores safely by May 18. He said they were fortunate to receive a small business loan to help the stores reopen and get back to their mission of making a difference in veteran’s lives.

“Veterans wrote a check, a blind check to help us in our country and all we want to do is help them as well,” said Owens.

They will start collecting donations next week but you can mail monetary donations to the corporate office at 926 North Mosley, Wichita, Kansas 67214 or you can donate online at DAV.org. According to the DAV website, any donations made online on Giving Tuesday, May 5 will be matched up to $100,000.