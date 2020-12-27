“It’s figuring out who needs it the most”: Reno County community teams up to help distribute COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Kansas is preparing for the next step in the vaccination effort. Hutchinson Regional Health Care leaders are getting ready for their next shipment of vaccines.

vice president for Hutchinson Regional Health Care, Chuck Welch says they have already vaccinated all 256 frontline workers in their facility. Their next step is looking at those who will need the vaccine first.

At this point Hutchinson health has received doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

Last week they received a dose of 850 Moderna vaccine. Welch says he hopes by the end of the month they will be able to start vaccinating people 65 and older.

“So now we will move to the 65 and older and the folks who are the most vulnerable if they are exposed and their life expectancies are not necessarily great with them,” said Welch.



He says the Hutchinson community has done a great job of teaming up with one another, Sharing the vaccine and distributing it to those who need it the most.

