‘It’s game time’: Local league created to help assure baseball returns to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Play ball! Kansas sports teams are taking the field once again. One baseball league says the reopening of the county is a home-run. The big difference parents and players will see this season are restrictions in traveling.

“We created a league, it’s a high school league with 42 teams in it, we will be using genesis sports complex and west-urban to accommodate our league,” said Tonto Baxley- Director of operations for Wichita Sluggers Academy.

His league will limit social gatherings and keep teams in their county.

“You know it’s great that we were all able to come together and do what we need to do to get baseball to come back to Wichita.,” said Ryan Jones Director of 316 Elite.

For now, only 15 players are allowed inside the baseball facilities. each team is given an hour to practice during the week.

“I am real excited that I am going to be able and play because I love playing baseball, and it’s my last year summer playing as a senior, until I go to college,” said Brady Pacha, Senior in High School.

This league will play 30 to 35 games this summer.

LATEST NEWS: