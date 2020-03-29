‘It’s heart stopping almost’: Nancy Shoemaker’s parents speak out about kidnapper’s parole

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – According to Nancy Shoemaker’s family, Donald Wacker, who was convicted of kidnapping the 9-year-old Wichita girl in 1990, has been granted parole.

Wacker was one of two men connected to the kidnapping, rape, and killing of Nancy. He was convicted in 1992 for the kidnapping.

The Shoemakers say after multiple parole attempts they knew the day he may be paroled was coming, “Whenever you hear them actually tell you he was granted parole, it’s heart stopping almost,” said Bo Shoemaker, Nancy’s father.

They say the parole board told them he could be released as soon as November 1.

Nancy’s parents are now exploring options to protest his release, “There are some laws like Jessica’s Law and different laws that have come into place that we will have to see if that can be retroactive for him,” said Julie Shoemaker, Nancy’s step-mom.

According to the Shoemakers, Wacker once released will not be require to register as a sex offender because of laws in place when he was convicted. “It’s going to be sad cause most of the time you can look in your area on certain sites and it will tell you where they live and he will kind of be under the radar,” said Bo Shoemaker.

Even decades later the Shoemakers are still fighting in Nancy’s honor. “We don’t want anyone else’s daughter or anyone else to be in something like that and keeping her name alive and fighting to keep these two in jail is one of the things we can do to prevent something from happening again,” said Bo Shoemaker.

