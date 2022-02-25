FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Christopher Kelley is a University of Arkansas law professor who also teaches classes in Ukraine.

Kelley first went to Ukraine in 2005 as a Fulbright Scholar, and he said it changed his life. He teaches Ukrainian students virtually and also has visited the country around 80 times.

“I know people who could be in a bomb shelter, and I know people who might die,” Kelley said.

Kelley said he’s teaching 40 Ukrainian students right now but has only heard from three of them recently. One of his students lives in Kyiv and is seeing the invasion up close.

“Apparently, parts of a missile that had been intercepted by Ukrainian forces fell in his backyard, so that concerned him,” Kelley said.

The student is now in a safe place, but is still terrified, said Kelley. He is asking people to support Ukraine.

“Supporting not only for our values, upholding our values but also for all that’s promised by the future that the bright young people can help deliver,” Kelley said.

Kelley said the sanctions put on Russia could have some economic impacts on Americans, but he said it’s worth it to help prevent further aggression from Russia.

“The sanctions that the US or various EU countries impose may cost us money, or Europeans money, but some things are worth sacrificing,” Kelley said.

Christopher Kelley was planning on going back to Ukraine in the spring, but now he has no idea if or when he will be able to go back.