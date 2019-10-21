‘It’s just ridiculous,’ Tires still a nuisance for residents along the Arkansas River

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Residents along the Arkansas River are continuing to find hundreds of tires in the Arkansas River, an issue they’ve been dealing with for months.

Now that the water level of the river has gone down, the tire issue is more evident than before when KSN first brought you the story back in May.

Drone video captured hundreds, if not thousands of tires in the river in the last week.

That video was taken by Derby resident, Darrell Allen and his family.

“How did we to this point,” asked Allen. “It’s just ridiculous. It’s sickening.”

Allen has reported the pollution to the City of Wichita and has filed multiple EPA complaints in the last several months, hoping the tires would be cleaned up.

While Allen said he has talked to officials who said they are working on resolving the issue, not much about that process has been released publicly.

“There’s so many tires down there,” said Allen. “I think these were used for erosion control, but they were too close to the river and they weren’t secured.”

Last year and earlier this year, Allen and his son got in their continues to try to find where the tires where coming from after pulling nearly 50 tires from the river in their backyard.

KSN has contacted the City of Wichita to find out where officials stand on the investigation and clean up since we last spoke with them in May.

The city released this statement:

” We received the unfortunate news that someone had dumped tires into the Arkansas river. The City will plan to clean the [tires] up. In the meantime, we wish to stress that keeping our city clean is everyone’s responsibility. Illegal dumping contributes to land water and air pollution, damages the habitats of wildlife, and is a general eyesore in our community.”

While it did take several months to get the ball rolling, Allen said he fears cleaning up that many tires may be an impossible job for the city.

“I like to keep it picked up, but it looks like I’m going to be keeping it picked up all the while I live here,” said Allen.

Allen said he was told by city officials that contractors for the clean up have been interviewed and a portion of land has been cleared to allow equipment into the river.

City officials told KSN they are unsure how long the clean up process could take and they are unsure when that will begin.