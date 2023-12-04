WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Health clinics in Wichita are offering free screenings for people who live around the contamination site near 29th and Grove. However, only a handful of the thousands potentially affected have taken advantage since screenings started months ago.

Trichloroethylene, or TCE, has been found in groundwater and soil near 29th and Grove.

Exposure to the chemical can cause different types of cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far, free health screenings that could help identify issues early have not been widely utilized.

KSN spoke to several people living in the affected area. Only one of them knew about the free medical screenings, and half of them weren’t aware of the contamination at all.

“I would say we’ve seen (dozens) so far,” said Dr. Julie Elder, the chief medical officer at GraceMed clinic. “I know that it’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

Politicians, healthcare providers and community advocates are working together to spread the word about the screenings, according to Elder.

“Social media, word of mouth, town hall meetings, their own physicians,” Elder said. “There have been little snippets sent out to the medical society members as well, so we’re trying to get the word out.”

According to community advocates, the responsibility to spread information should fall on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Union Pacific Rail Yard and local government.

“We’ve had a few public meetings, we’ve had door hangers in the neighborhood within the whole three-mile plume, so that’s over 2,700 households that we’ve put flyers on and talked to people about,” said Wichita City Council member Brandon Johnson.

The City is working on streamlining services so people don’t have to contact clinics separately to get screenings, according to Johnson.

He said it can be difficult to reach people, so they’re aware of available resources.

“That’s our challenge. How do we continue to meet people where they are, to let people know how pressing this is?” asked Johnson.

Johnson said the City has enough funding to fuel efforts to get people screened for up to two years. City leaders are working to secure additional dollars, according to him.