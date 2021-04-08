‘It’s like a race’ — buyers struggle to find homes in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan (KSNW) – Home prices in Sedgwick County are on the rise. The high demand is making it difficult for some buyers to even look at a home before an offer is in.

A couple from Omaha said it’s been nearly impossible to find where they are going to live in Wichita. The pair recently got jobs in the area and now finding a new place to call home is proving difficult.

“Monday we came down to town, we had a list of 10-12 homes and nine of them were already contracted on by the time we got into town,” said Spencer Shearer, a potential home buyer from Omaha.

It’s a constant search for Shearer who said with homes selling quickly he has to bid on homes he hasn’t even seen. “It’s who can get in first and make an offer,” said Shearer.

Lisa Anderson is a realtor for Weigand realty she says she is trying to get her clients to homes before anyone else. “As soon as a house hits the market I want to get my buyers in there as soon as possible so have, you know the advantage of time and then just trying to submit strong offers,” said Anderson.

Kristin Cameron, who recently sold her home said she was surprised how quick the selling process was. The second person to visit her house placed an offer. “I wasn’t worried about selling but I didn’t think it would happen so quickly so this is great for me,” said Cameron.

Anderson said she has never seen the market like this before. She said low-interest loans and clients waiting to sell their home until they buy a new one is holding down the market.

“It feeling like a race some days,” said Anderson.

“It’s been stressful. It’s been a little bit crazy,” said Amelia Ernstman who’s looking to buy a home.

Jeffery Emerson is a professor at the Center for Real Estate, he said this issue could be around for a while. He said it could be years until there are more homes built and the market changes.