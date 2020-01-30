“It’s More than a meal”: What one local chef has to say about their special culinary program

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– “It’s more than a meal,” that’s what leaders at the Union Rescue Mission says, about their Kitchen Prep Cuisine program. One that helps train homeless men and woman in Wichita.

“It teaches them a marketable skill that they can use to be independent again, ” said Director of Development at the Union Rescue Mission, Byron West.

The concept of this program is designed to provide opportunity and education and it all starts the moment someone caters from KP Cuisine. The unique culinary program last 8 weeks. During that time, low income families and the homeless participants learn a variety of new skill sets.

“Everyday that I cook something, it’s just another accomplishment,” said KP Cuisine alumni, Robert Lawson.

Leaders at the Union Rescue Mission say the basic skills increases their chances of landing a job.

“It gives them a skill set that they can go get a job and make a living out of,” said Culinary Instructor and Chef, Ryan Cavender.

After students graduate from the KP culinary program, they are provided with an apartment within the Union Rescue Mission location.

For more information on the program you can visit the Union Rescue Mission page: https://urmwichita.org/kp-cuisine/

