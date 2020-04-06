‘It’s such a selfless act’: Healthcare worker finds new home to self-isolate, thanks to generous stranger

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Christian Gast has been working at Ascencion Via Christi for the last 4 years as a registered respiratory therapist. She is working on the front lines of the coronavirus, “I’m dealing one-on-one with patients that are positive and even some suspected.”

When her shift is over she is excited to see her 2-year-old son and husband, that can be risky now a days. “You know what if I do give that to my kid or what if I give that to my mom or my grandma or my husbands family,” Gast wondered.

Instead she is going camping, thanks to the generosity of a stranger online. “He’s amazing! At the drop of a hat he allowed me to go ahead and stay temporarily in his camper,” she said.

The camper gives her a place to self-isolate. “It’s hard to not to be able to see your son, to not be able to give him a hug or even just make dinner for your family. Everybody just takes all that for granted,” she said.

Gast is one of many healthcare workers that were able to find a home to self-isolate inhopes of protecting their family from potential exposure to the virus. It is all thanks to the power of social media and generosity of strangers. “It’s such a selfless act of someone to do and to just give up their property in order for a stranger practically to just stay there an unprecedented amount of time,” said Gast.

Although, Gast isn’t physically home right now, she hopes others are taking the stay-at-home order seriously. So, they can see fewer cases in this hospital.

