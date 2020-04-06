1  of  42
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

‘It’s such a selfless act’: Healthcare worker finds new home to self-isolate, thanks to generous stranger

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Christian Gast has been working at Ascencion Via Christi for the last 4 years as a registered respiratory therapist. She is working on the front lines of the coronavirus, “I’m dealing one-on-one with patients that are positive and even some suspected.”

When her shift is over she is excited to see her 2-year-old son and husband, that can be risky now a days. “You know what if I do give that to my kid or what if I give that to my mom or my grandma or my husbands family,” Gast wondered.

Instead she is going camping, thanks to the generosity of a stranger online. “He’s amazing! At the drop of a hat he allowed me to go ahead and stay temporarily in his camper,” she said.

The camper gives her a place to self-isolate. “It’s hard to not to be able to see your son, to not be able to give him a hug or even just make dinner for your family. Everybody just takes all that for granted,” she said.

Gast is one of many healthcare workers that were able to find a home to self-isolate inhopes of protecting their family from potential exposure to the virus. It is all thanks to the power of social media and generosity of strangers. “It’s such a selfless act of someone to do and to just give up their property in order for a stranger practically to just stay there an unprecedented amount of time,” said Gast.

Although, Gast isn’t physically home right now, she hopes others are taking the stay-at-home order seriously. So, they can see fewer cases in this hospital.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories