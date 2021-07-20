“It’s that far past its life expectancy” — KHP trooper talks about antiquated and outdated air fleet equipment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement from several agencies were involved in Monday’s manhunt —

from boots on the ground to drones and dogs.

The Kansas Highway Patrol used an airplane to search for Campos. On Monday, KSN learned that some of the equipment on that plane did not work.

The KHP air fleet was able to locate the suspect in Monday’s shooting, but troopers say their camera failed and with outdated equipment, they say Monday’s success was a lucky exception.

“To be in a situation where we are relying on luck and you know and incidents as every bit as much as skill is terrifying,” said Trooper Sage Hill with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Hill said that they had to quickly decide how to help when their camera wouldn’t work on Monday. “It didn’t take us long to come to the conclusion that you don’t get to hurt kids in Kansas and not have the highway patrol throw every tool at our resource toward you,” Hill said.

Hill added that without the camera, they opted to fly their plane low and use their eyesight to locate the suspect. “That’s what happened yesterday, we got lucky,” he added.

Hill said they need upgraded equipment to be able to continue to aid in serious situations. KSN reached out to the state about upgrades to the fleet but has yet to hear back.

“I don’t know if any of the unit members I serve with have ever seen it work correctly,” Hill said. “It’s that far past its life expectancy.”

Hill said the air fleet plans to continue to push for upgrades to their fleet saying they’re necessary for public safety and investigations like what happened out in Cheney on Monday.