‘It’s the highest it’s ever been’: Local animal shelters see an uptick in pet surrenders

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Shelters and rescues across the state are witnessing an increase in animals being surrendered by their owners. Some rescues say it’s more than they can handle.

Wichita Animal Action League Executive Director, Christy Fischer, says it’s something they have never seen before. Currently, their shelter is overpopulated, and they are having trouble relocating many of these pets. However, she says it’s not only the local animal shelters that are dealing with this but animal rescues across the country. Adding many owners are surrendering animals who have not yet been spayed or neutered and are leaving them while pregnant inside the shelter. Causing staff to find space for several furry families within a short amount of time.

“We are dealing with thousands upon thousands of animals now that may not have been born if their parents had been spayed or neutered during that time frame,” Fischer said. “People need to understand that bringing a dog or cat into your home that’s at least a 10 to 15-year commitment and it needs to be treated as such. So, it should never be an impulse decision.”

Fischer says the best way to stop this problem from continuing is for families to keep up with veterinarian visits for their pets to assure they are healthy, spayed, and neutered. As well as finding better homes for them other than an animal shelter if for whatever reason they need to be surrendered.