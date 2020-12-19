“It’s worth the like 12 to 24 hours of feeling feverish”: Wichitan shares her experience of the vaccine trial

WICHITA ,Kan. (KSNW)– Two COVID vaccines have officially been approved for emergency use and there are more to come. This week KSN’s Andrea Herrera spoke with a Wichita woman participating in a local trial. Mackenzie Borland says getting the injection was quick and easy. She says the most time-consuming part starts next.

She says it’s a 24-month commitment. One that requires an electronic diary log of any flu like symptoms. Borland did experience some side effects which is why she reporter to a doctor. But they were not severe. While Borland isn’t sure if she got the placebo or the actual vaccine, she says she thinks she got the real deal and hopes people will be willing to take the vaccine, if it is approved.



“If you’re a person that wouldn’t mind getting sick for a couple hours. It’s definitely worth it. I think the protection of against COVID-19 is worth the like 12 to 24 hours it feels kind of feverish but yeah I think it’s definitely worth it,” said AstraZeneca trail participant, Mackenzie Borland.

Borland is signed up for the research through heartland AMR in Wichita. That research team expects to have at least 44,000 people participating in the trails nationwide.

