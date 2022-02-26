WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–Baseball season is around the corner and the Wichita Wind Surge is looking for people to join their team. If you want to take a swing at it, today is your chance!

The job fair is happening today Saturday, February 26 at Riverfront Stadium it begins at 10 a.m. and end at 3 this afternoon.

Residents are asked to bring a form of ID and fill out their applications online.

If you are not able to fill out your application through your cell phone or laptop, the staff at Wind Surge will help you fill one out in person. The job fair’s focus is on hiring people within the culinary area. They will be hiring bartenders, servers, cooks and more.

“No experience needed outside of the skillset for these positions. We are looking at all types of experience for cashier runner position but for a skill position to be a bartender you have to have bartender experience and so for,” said Jason Wilson, director of food and beverages.

The Wind Surge is hoping to hire around 150 employees during this job fair. This job fair will be the first of many in the coming months.