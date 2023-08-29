WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — JTM Foods, LLC hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for its new facility in Wichita that will make JJ’s Snack Pies, among other snack foods.

The new facility is in the ICT21 Industrial District, at Interstate 135 and 21st Street North.

“We have massive demand, and we were looking for a great place to build a new facility, and Wichita is that place, and we’re excited to bring the building up and, you know, become a partner with the community here in Wichita,” said Monty Pooley, the president and chief executive officer for JTM Foods, LLC.

JTM Foods’ primary product is handheld snack pies.

“We have all kinds of varieties, apple and cherry are number one and two, but we make all kinds. We make peach, we make lemon, we make Boston creme, strawberry creme. We have coconut, we have blueberry, we have raspberry,” said Pooley.

The pies will be made in Wichita.

“We mix the dough, we actually cook the filling, we sheet it, we put the filling in, and we bake that pie,” said Pooley.

Pooley says once machines start, JTM Foods will be producing “lots.”

“We can do about 80 million pies a year off of this one line. We have a facility in eerie Pennsylvania that manufactures 400 million pies and bars every year. Our expectation is that this facility can do that, plus,” said Pooley. “It’ll just take a couple of years, but we’ll get there.”

JTM Foods is looking to hire.

“The way I like to look at it is we’ve got opportunities for several levels of folks within the organization,” said Pooley. “We’ve got first-level work for individuals who have never worked in the manufacturing facility before, and then what that offers up is an opportunity for those who want to get into supervisor roles, get into shift management. We’ve got maintenance positions that are much more technical. We’ve got logistics. So, we have shipping opportunities, and then we also have marketing, and we’ll have some HR opportunities here in Wichita as well.”

To view job opportunities at JTM Foods, click here.