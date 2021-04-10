Julian Marquez challenges Mahomes, Kelce and Hill to pickleball during post-fight victory interview

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 10: In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Julian Marquez punches Sam Alvey in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

ENTERPRISE, Nev. — Following his UFC Fight Night submission victory over Same Alvey on Saturday, Kansas City native Julian Marquez challenged a few Chiefs to see who is the pound-for-pound champion of Kansas City.

“You guys know, I’m the baddest man from Kansas City, the baddest middleweight in Missouri, and this is my time right now,” Marquez said. “So Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, I challenge you to badminton or pickleball competition, straight up. If you guys want to see who the pound-for-pound champions of Kansas City, you’re coming after me. This magnificent beard tops all of what you guys have to bring.”

His challenge caught the attention the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, tight end and wide receiver tandem as they quickly responded on Twitter.

Mahomes is still recovering from turf toe surgery although, he was seen at the Masters tournament on Thursday without his post-surgery walking boot.

Kelce suggested the competition be hosted at Chicken N Pickle, a local restaurant and bar that features several pickleball courts.

Wide receiver Hill also responded saying, “I’m down,” via Twitter.

