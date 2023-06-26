WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Fourth of July holiday non-emergency line will activate on Friday, June 30.

(Courtesy Sedgwick County)

The number is available for residents of Sedgwick County to call and report nuisances and to free up the 911 system for emergencies.

Nuisance calls are problems that are not about a threat to life or property and include incidents like reporting loud parties, excessive noise, and fireworks. The non-emergency line will operate from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, June 30 through July 5.

Sedgwick County reminds residents that each city and town in the county has its own rules and regulations regarding how late fireworks can be bought and discharged. You can find that information here on the county’s website.

They also want residents to be aware that the size and type of fireworks that can be discharged vary by community. Wichita now allows for aerial fireworks within the city limits, but they are illegal in other areas of the county.

The county says it’s best to buy the fireworks where you plan to discharge them. The non-emergency line can be reached starting Friday a 316-290-1011.