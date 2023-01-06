WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Junction City Police Department (JCPD) is investigating after a teenager was found dead.

A news release from the JCPD says on Jan. 6 at approximately 1:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Forte Ave in reference to a possible dead person.

Upon arrival, officers located Carson Simon, 18, of Ogden, Kansas, dead.

The investigation determined the death to be a homicide.

Anyone with information, such as Simon’s whereabouts between 9 a.m. on Jan. 5 and 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, is asked to contact the Geary County Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477 or the JCPD at 785-762-5912.

Any information provided in relation to this case may be eligible for a cash reward.