‘Just complete disappointment’: Phase 1.5 coming out of left field for youth sport teams

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Kelly’s announcement of Phase 1.5 is coming out of left field for some, ” Just complete disappointment. We have been expecting to get back on the field and kind of get some normalcy back into life,” said Jason Garraway, Head Coach of the Northside Sluggers baseball team.

Prior to the announcements, players were getting hopeful for the season to start. “It was just a week ago when they opened up phase 1 that our team was finally able to have practice and the boys were so excited,” said Christina Jones, baseball player’s mom.

According to the new executive order that is not allowed, “In phase one, there were no organized games or tournaments. Now they’re not only have they included that, they’ve also explicitly limited no added practices to that,” said Eric Blasdel, Executive Director of Westurban Baseball. A major question he doesn’t understand. “We don’t know, why it happened? We’re not aware of any reason why things should be more restrictive,” he added in.

Now baseball teams are stuck in a pickle, “We got teams questioning what they should do, should they just pack up and spend their next five or six weekends traveling to Oklahoma for baseball?” said Blasdel.

Coach Garraway says players are losing more than just time on the field, “We’re trying to build character. How do we overcome adversity? How do we do things together as a team? How do we grow together? How do I get better at what I do? All of those things have been put on hold and that’s been really difficult for our for our players.”

Baseball isn’t the only sport taking a hit. “Like upset stomach to be honest with you, it was it was devastating,” said TJ Thomas, Owner of Airstrike Martial Arts and Fitness.

Kids at Airstrike are having to wait to earn black belts and cheer. Thomas says he does not understand the limit for group fitness events, “I have a hard time thinking that my gym is less clean than Lowe’s when there’s 900 people running around.”

Since phases are subject to change some are wondering, when the kids can return to action? Is it just a couple more weeks? Now, is summer potentially going to get wiped out completely?” questioned Shawn Bauman, baseball parent.

